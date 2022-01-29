Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,137 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $42,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $80,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

