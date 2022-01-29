Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,900 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,507 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $62,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 556,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 140,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

