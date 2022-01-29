Arizona State Retirement System Sells 572 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 92.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after buying an additional 841,874 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 841.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after purchasing an additional 683,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.30. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

