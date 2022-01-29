Arizona State Retirement System Sells 6,347 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $37,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $101.80 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,885 shares of company stock worth $3,457,788. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

