Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $62,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after buying an additional 755,745 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after purchasing an additional 670,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,384,000 after purchasing an additional 326,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.17.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $572.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $625.46 and its 200-day moving average is $592.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

