Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $53,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.16.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

