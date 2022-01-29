Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,537 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $51,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 61.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after buying an additional 195,635 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.39. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,376 shares of company stock worth $37,344,317 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

