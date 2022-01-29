Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Up 142.4% in January

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 142.4% from the December 31st total of 466,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 663,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,373. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

