Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.04

Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.88. Armstrong Flooring shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 141,104 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.29). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 77.3% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 25.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 90.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter worth $44,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

