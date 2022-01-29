Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.04

Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.88. Armstrong Flooring shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 141,104 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.
Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.29). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter.
Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (NYSE:AFI)
Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.
