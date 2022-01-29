Arqma Trading Up 3.9% This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $486,255.34 and approximately $566.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,068.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.79 or 0.06805608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.61 or 0.00290552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.41 or 0.00783890 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00066391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.54 or 0.00403332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00242453 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,205,737 coins and its circulating supply is 12,161,193 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

