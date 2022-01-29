Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 8,300 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.33% of Masimo worth $48,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,372,000 after buying an additional 71,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,845,000 after buying an additional 69,274 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,315,000 after buying an additional 231,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,148,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $211.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $198.24 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.50.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $9,796,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $26,608,513 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

