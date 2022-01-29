Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,653 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.71% of Acadia Healthcare worth $40,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after buying an additional 199,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after buying an additional 380,515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,829,000 after buying an additional 2,040,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC opened at $52.31 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.78 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

