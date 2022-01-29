Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of China Life Insurance worth $42,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 47.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 497,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 295,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 42.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 275,820 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 23.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 180,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 21.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 749,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $34.40 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

