Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173,243 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.66% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $45,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,924,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,061,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,434,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,396,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,854,000 after buying an additional 104,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,256,000 after buying an additional 360,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $69.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

