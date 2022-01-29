Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 422.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,923 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070,585 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.48% of Tapestry worth $49,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after buying an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,137,000 after buying an additional 107,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,343,000 after buying an additional 379,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,602,378 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $200,112,000 after buying an additional 343,914 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,506,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after buying an additional 668,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $31.15 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several analysts have commented on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

