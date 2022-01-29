Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 35,159 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,159 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.61% of Medpace worth $41,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $1,654,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 130.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $64,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,503 shares of company stock valued at $69,189,257 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $169.50 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $131.60 and a one year high of $231.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

