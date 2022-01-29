Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,182,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.52% of Sensata Technologies worth $45,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ST. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ST. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

