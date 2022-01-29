Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 914,972 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.26% of Nuance Communications worth $45,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $46,751,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,587,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $5,486,336.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

