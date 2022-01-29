Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 539,671 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.70% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $41,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.25%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

