Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $39.71 Million Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,319,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 115,754 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.18% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $39,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4,111.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:SKM opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

