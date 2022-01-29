Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $40.28 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $40,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $8,718,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $139.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average is $167.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

