Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $42.06 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,580 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.92% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $42,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $137.96 and a one year high of $230.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.69 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

