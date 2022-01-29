Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $44.49 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,747 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.60% of Encompass Health worth $44,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

