Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $44.73 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.94% of Vista Outdoor worth $44,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $92,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,366.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

NYSE VSTO opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

