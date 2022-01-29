Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $45.13 Million Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,152,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 239,905 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.52% of Western Midstream Partners worth $45,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after buying an additional 1,865,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after buying an additional 685,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,642,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,860,000 after buying an additional 457,733 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,903,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,098,000 after buying an additional 1,112,411 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

WES stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 3.78. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

