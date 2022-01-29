Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $45.55 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 731.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,300 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $45,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

