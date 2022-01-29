Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $45.82 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,554 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.26% of Rollins worth $45,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Rollins by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,074,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rollins by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after buying an additional 1,530,385 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after buying an additional 505,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,961,000 after buying an additional 106,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,442,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE ROL opened at $29.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

