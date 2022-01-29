Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $48.63 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,254,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.81% of Hanesbrands worth $48,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,564 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,936,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3,316.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 735,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 714,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HBI opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

