Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,006 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.65% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $46,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth $200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,362 shares of company stock valued at $820,390 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

