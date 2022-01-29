Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,856 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.96% of Herc worth $46,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 279.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 31.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after buying an additional 261,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter worth approximately $15,323,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 103.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,658,000 after buying an additional 127,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,688,000 after buying an additional 78,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

HRI opened at $154.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

