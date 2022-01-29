Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788,527 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.22% of Church & Dwight worth $43,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $65,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.38.

NYSE:CHD opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

