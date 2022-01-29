Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 138,747 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,747 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.60% of Encompass Health worth $44,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 65.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Encompass Health by 44.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,661,000 after buying an additional 73,675 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 129,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EHC. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

