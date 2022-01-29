Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of DaVita worth $44,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $37,981,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $4,263,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.50. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

