Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,286 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.18% of CI Financial worth $48,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 148.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,233 shares during the period. 43.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIXX. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NYSE CIXX opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

