Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,481 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.96% of National Vision worth $44,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,098,000 after buying an additional 98,146 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in National Vision by 68.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 20.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after buying an additional 743,168 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 68.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 89,753.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

