Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of ENI worth $48,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 102,386 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in ENI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ENI by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ENI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ENI from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

