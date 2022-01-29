Artilium (LON:ARTA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.42

Artilium plc (LON:ARTA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.42 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 22.80 ($0.31). Artilium shares last traded at GBX 22.80 ($0.31), with a volume of 68,300 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.42.

Artilium Company Profile (LON:ARTA)

Artilium plc operates in the business to business communications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software solutions, such as disparate fixed, mobile, and IP networks to enable the deployment of converged services and applications. It operates through three segments: Artilium, United Telecom, and Comsys.

