Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 851,624 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606,991 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 851,624 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,016,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.