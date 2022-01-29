Arweave Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $33.10 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $34.27 or 0.00090394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

