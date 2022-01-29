Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $14,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $156.90 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.96 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.77.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

