ASD (BTMX) Market Cap Tops $272.92 Million (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded flat against the dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD (BTMX) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00109073 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD (BTMX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD (BTMX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.