Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Ashland Global worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Ashland Global by 184.2% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASH opened at $95.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.73 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

