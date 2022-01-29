Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.00.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up $5.86 on Friday, hitting $284.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,770. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.54. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $205.26 and a 52-week high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

