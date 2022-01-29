ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €740.08 ($841.00).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

ASML Company Profile

