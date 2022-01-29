Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of ASPU opened at $2.02 on Friday. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

