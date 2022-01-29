Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-5.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $737-754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.06 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $142.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.92.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.57.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

