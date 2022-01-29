Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-5.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $737-754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.10 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS.

AZPN stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.92.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.