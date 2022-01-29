ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASAZY. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

ASAZY stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

