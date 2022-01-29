Assemble Protocol (ASM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.20 Million

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded up 37.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.20 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0724 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043291 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00108679 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

ASM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol's total supply is 1,415,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,954,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol's official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

