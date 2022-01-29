Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $107.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.47.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

